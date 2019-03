Under the plans, the Utoquai, Letzigraben and Seebach pools will all open at an earlier date than in the past.

The historic lakeside Seebad Utoquai will open on April 13th while the Letzigraben and Seebach outdoor pools will kick off their summer seasons on May 1st, which is the date of the Labour Day public holiday in Zurich.

Zurich’s other 14 summer swimming pools will start their season on Saturday May 11th.

Meanwhile, the end of the season will also come later at some pools.

Most pools will have closed by September 15th, but Letzigraben and Seebach will remain open until September 29th and the Utoquai pool won’t close its doors until October 27th.

This means that Zurich’s summer swimming season will be nine weeks longer this year than in 2018.

Longer opening hours

As part of the 2019 pilot project, the Utoquai, Letzigraben and Seebach pools will also have longer opening hours – at least during the height of the season.

From May 11th to September 15th, these three pools will be open from 7am until 8pm regardless of the weather. Those hours will be slightly shorter before May 11th and after September 15th.

All of Zurich’s other public swimming pools will be open from 9am to 11am in all types of weather, and from 9am to 8pm if the weather is good.

Full details of seasons and opening times are available here in German.

Single ticket prices for pools are 8 Swiss francs (around €7) for adults and 4 francs for children under the age of 16.

An adult summer season ticket for access to the city’s 24 public swimming pools from April 13th to October 27th will set you back 110 francs. For kids under the age of 16, the season ticket is 30 francs.