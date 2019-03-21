Concern as Swiss parliament backs plan to deport terrorists
The Swiss government had recommended that the parliament reject a motion to deport terrorists to countries where they faced persecution. File photo: AFP
21 March 2019
13:12 CET+01:00
London has always had a certain allure that pulls in entrepreneurs from near and far. As one of the world’s most connected cities, a top financial centre and a multicultural melting pot, countless professionals from Europe and beyond are drawn to London like moths to a flame.