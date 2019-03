The fragment measuring 17cm by 13cm was found during ongoing archaeological excavations in the picturesque old town of Saint-Ursanne near the Swiss–French border.

The uppers are made of goat leather while the soles are made from cow leather.

The “exceptional” decorations consist of a foliage motif and geometric patterns, the Jura Office of Culture said in a statement.

An artist's impression of the original boot. Image: Office de la culture and Gentle Craft

Specialists from the Shoe Museum Lausanne say the ankle boot belonged to a child of around 12 months of age. Its design was popular in the second half of the 14th century.

It is unique in Switzerland. Only five such shoes have been found in Europe – three in London and two in the Netherlands.

The original colour of the boot is unknown as leather which has been preserved for a long period is always dark brown.

