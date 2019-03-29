Swiss man sues companies after receiving junk mail

<p>The unidentified man is so sick of receiving unwanted mail he now sends annual complaints to the Fairness Commission (Die Lauterkeitskommission), according to Swiss news site <a href="https://www.20min.ch/schweiz/romandie/story/Mann-klagt--weil-Flyer-im-Briefkasten-landen-11090899">20min.ch</a>.</p><p>The Commission has indicated that it cannot enforce any laws, but rather make recommendations to companies. However, if recommendations are ignored a lawsuit can then be filed. </p><p>The man told <a href="https://www.20min.ch/schweiz/romandie/story/Mann-klagt--weil-Flyer-im-Briefkasten-landen-11090899">20min.ch</a> that he did not wish to "ruin the reputation of a company, but is annoyed that his decision to not receive advertising material is not respected". </p><p>It was not clear what companies he was suing apart from a fitness firm that popped a brochure in his letter box, the paper reported.</p><p>Marc Schwenninger, legal secretary of the Fairness Commission, stated that "there is no specific law prohibiting the distribution of flyers in mailboxes, except for spam or commercial offers". </p><p>Nevertheless, Schwenninger confirmed he had received eight lawsuits in 2018.</p>