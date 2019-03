Bitcoin usage for transacting with merchants has slowed down significantly worldwide with the exception of Switzerland, whose biggest online retailer Digitec Galaxus AG has begun accepting cryptocurrencies this month.

“Cryptocurrencies are fascinating and likely to become a relevant means of payment in e-commerce – we want to support this development,” said Oliver Herren, CIO and co-founder of Digitec Galaxus in a statement.

Just two weeks after Digitec Galaxus AG announced its use of cryptocurrencies, Swiss Luxury hotel Dolder, Zug based House of Wines and Kessel Auto dealers followed suit.

The three Swiss retailers will receive crypto payments via a Swiss-based smartphone payments app called inapay.

Cryptocurrency supporters are hoping the revival of Bitcoin in Switzerland and the positive response to inapay will increase the use of cryptocurrencies globally.

According to Bitcoin news site, NewsBTC.com, “with inapay already garnering such support, and Switzerland being a supportive financial hub that’s welcoming to crypto assets, merchant adoption should only increase further in the country from here on out, hopefully reviving crypto use as a payment technology throughout the rest of the world.”