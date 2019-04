Heavy rain and snow are forecast for the morning, although conditions are expected to improve over the course of the day.

Snow can be expected at elevations as low as 400–700 metres, according to SRF Meteo.

Bei intensivem Niederschlag reicht es heute sogar in den tiefsten Lagen für #Schnee. ❄️ Beweis gefällig? Hier ein aktuelles Video aus #Birsfelden/BL. Höhe ca. 260 m ü. M. #Niederschlagsabkühlung #SRFAugenzeuge ^ls pic.twitter.com/wjUSrAITCM — SRF Meteo (@srfmeteo) April 4, 2019

Temperatures are not expected to get higher than 5–7C in much of the country.

The sudden dose of wintry weather has already had an effect on travel.

The runway at Geneva airport was temporarily closed because of snow early on Thursday morning although it has now been opened. But passengers are being advised to check before they travel as more snow is expected.

The runway is open again and operational. More snow is forecast this morning, teams are working to minimize the impacts of these weather conditions. The application, website and airlines provide you with information on the status of flights. Our apologies for inconvenience. — Genève Aéroport (@GeneveAeroport) April 4, 2019

Zurich airport has ramped up preparations for possible snowfall with a spokesperson telling Swiss news site 20 Minuten there could be delays.

Meanwhile, parts of the Alps also saw plenty of new snow last night. Göscheneralp in the central Swiss canton of Uri had seen 90 centimetres of the white stuff by 8am, while Simplon in Valais had seen 70 centimetres.

Moin aus der Verschneiten und Kalten Schweiz ! Gestern 17 Grad Celsius und Sonne 🌞 Heute 1 Grad Celsius und Schnee ❄️ ich wünsche allen einen schönen Tag pic.twitter.com/xUpA8PesQs — Daniel 🖤💛 (@hollboy66) April 4, 2019

Strong winds of around 90–100km/h have also been recorded across the Alps and in the south of the canton of Ticino.