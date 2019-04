A 22-year-old British woman was found dead in her hotel room in the southern Italian-speaking Swiss town of Muralto on Tuesday this week.

The body was discovered in the bathroom of a hotel suite on the morning of April 9th.

The local cantonal police did not diclose further details in a press release.

However a subsequent statement by Ticino’s interior ministry on Friday April 12th states that a murder investigation has now been opened.

A 29-year-old German male and resident of the canton of Zurich, identified as the woman’s boyfriend by Swiss daily Le Matin, was arrested on Tuesday.

“The hypotheses of the crime are those of intentional homicide, possibly manslaughter,” said the ministry in a statement, having concluded the initial autopsy.

Media reports have suggested the couple argued violently before the girl's death; another media report suggested the girl's death could be linked to a sexual encounter that turned violent.

Local daily Ticino Online reports that the hotel in question was La Palma du Lac.

