When online porn site Pornhub offered the 900 residents of Bitsch a free lifetime subscription to its service last year, local residents seemed to laugh off the promotion stunt.

The village's name doesn't mean anything in French or German, although it obviously assumes new connotations when seen from an Anglophone perspective.

Now a Swiss Instagram influencer has created a viral video of the village in the canton of Valais, playing off the village's unusual name.

"Now I show you Bitsch," says online Swiss star Zeki in his mockumentary travelogue.

"The villagers here have 99 problems, but Bitsch ain't one," quips Zeki in his video, which has been viewed more than 1.2 million times on video streaming site TikTok, according to Swiss daily 20 Minutes.

A town called Bitche also exists in France.

READ MORE: Don't let their names put you off, these Swiss places are well worth a visit