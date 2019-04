Switzerland’s urban population is more qualified than ever, according to statistics (FR) released by the Federal Office of Statistics (OFS) and the Union of Swiss Cities (UVS). Each year, both bodies publish a series of statistics about Swiss cities; the 80th edition published in April 2019 focuses on education.

In Switzerland’s largest cities, 41.3 per cent of the population attended a higher education institute.

Nearly half of Zurich’s population, 45.5 per cent, have a tertiary education diploma. In Geneva it's 42.4 per cent of the population; in Bern 41.8 per cent.

On average in the 172 urban centres that were included in the survey, 32.1 per cent of the population have a higher education degree or diploma. The national average is 28.6 per cent. Only 24.5 per cent of Switzerland’s urban population completed mandatory school education only, opting not to continue in their studies in higher education.

Just over 12 per cent of the Swiss populace aged over 15 is currently enrolled in higher education.

When it comes to gender, 55 per cent of all married couples in major cities have the same, or a similar, level of education. Having said that, in 27 per cent of cases the male spouse has a higher level of education, while only in 11.2 per cent of cases is the female spouse the most educated in a couple.

Geneva is the most balanced city in terms of education among couples, while in the city of Stans, where 38 per cent of males in couples have a higher level of education, there is the most disparity.

READ MORE: The pros and cons of working in Switzerland