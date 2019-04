The ban will cover plastic straws, cutlery, crockery and cups as well as any other items made of single-use plastic.

It will affect locations such as food stalls, food trucks, ice cream stands and other outdoor venues on public land. Single-use plastics will also be banned at events held on public land in the city.

Read also: Swiss city hits hurdle in bid to ban plastic straws

Businesses that fail to comply with the ban will be fined, or could even see their licence revoked, Geneva city councillor Guillaume Barazzone told the Tribune de Genève newspaper.

The ban is set to come into force from January 1st 2020. It will see Geneva following the European Union’s lead. The EU is planning to ban single-use plastics from 2021.

In March, the canton of Geneva announced a ban on the handing out of free plastic bags in shops in a bid to stop the tide of plastic ending up in Lake Geneva.

The Swiss government last year said it would not draw up a law banning single-use plastics. It argued businesses would have to take the lead on the issue.