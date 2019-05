Since 2017, the number three tram line of Basel City public transport system (BVB) has made life easier for commuters crossing the border from Basel, Switzerland to St-Louis, France. But unknown attackers in France have been intent on making life harder for tram drivers doing the night shift.

The trams on the number three line have been struck with stones and targeted with laser pointers on many occasions, and as a result, authorities have decided the Basel tram will no longer travel to France after 8 pm.

The final straw was a recent laser pointer attack on a female tram driver who is currently under medical treatment.

Despite having security guards on call in France since last November, the problem has not been resolved.

"Last Tuesday the laser attacks started. Friday, Saturday and Tuesday - there were more attacks. Now it is definitely life-threatening. We could not watch any longer," BVB spokesman Benjamin Schmid told the Basler Zeitung.

Local news site 20-minutes news reported that individual drivers now refuse to go to St-Louis because they are afraid of attacks.

At this stage, no substitute buses are available for commuters and the BVB could not confirm if this will be a permanent decision.