The launch of the new service means people can now send or pick up packages or registered items of mail using Swiss Post at around 300 Migros branches around the country.

These branches include Migros, Denner and Migrolinos stores. A full list can be found here.

The service only works for deliveries within Switzerland.

Read also: Swiss post under fire over 'hidden' junk mail campaigns

To pick up mail or packages at participating supermarkets, customers will need to register online. They can then have items delivered to the Migros branch of their choice.

The new service is part of plans by Swiss Post to seriously extend its network and shore up its position in the Swiss postal market in the face of the rise of online shopping.

Swiss Post aims to have 4,200 customer access points for its services by next year.

"Migros, with its dense, nationwide network of branches is an ideal partner for us. We want to be where our customers are and with this service we’re very well placed indeed," said Thomas Baur, Head of PostalNetwork at Swiss Post in a statement.