Winter makes dramatic May return in Switzerland

6 May 2019
09:36 CEST+02:00
Winter makes dramatic May return in Switzerland
Horses in Switzerland in April. File photo: AFP
6 May 2019
09:36 CEST+02:00
People in some parts of Switzerland had to rub their eyes with disbelief on Sunday as they woke up to fresh snow.

The Swiss capital of Bern saw four centimetres of snow on Sunday – a new record for the latest date for fresh snow in the city. The previous latest date for new snow was on May 1st in 1945.

The eastern city of St Gallen, which is 669 metres above sea level, also saw its latest snow ever. The cathedral city saw total snowfall of 19 centimetres.

The week has also got off to an icy start in Switzerland, even in low-lying areas, with forecasters issuing a frost warning.

The temperature in Bern on Monday morning was a decidedly chilly –2.3C, while in Mathod in the canton of Vaud, that was –2.6C.

The forecast maximums for Monday are 13C in Geneva, 10C in Bern and Zurich and 7C in St Gallen where conditions remain cooler. In Ticino, sun and temperatures of around 17C are expected.

The weekend’s cold temperatures come on the heels of an April that was slightly warmer than usual in many parts of Switzerland. Total sunshine hours were around average, private weather service MeteoNews reported.

The forecast for this week from official Swiss meteorological service MeteoSwiss.

 
