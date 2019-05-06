Winter makes dramatic May return in Switzerland

The Swiss capital of Bern saw four centimetres of snow on Sunday – a new record for the latest date for fresh snow in the city. The previous latest date for new snow was on May 1st in 1945.

Es ist amtlich. 4 cm Schnee in Bern. So spät im Jahr wurde in #Bern noch nie #Schnee gemessen. Bisher letzter gemessener Schnee: 1.Mai 1945.https://t.co/xkbndN1NMm

^gf pic.twitter.com/OVHzGAGXSX — SRF Meteo (@srfmeteo) May 5, 2019

The eastern city of St Gallen, which is 669 metres above sea level, also saw its latest snow ever. The cathedral city saw total snowfall of 19 centimetres.

Crazy weather in St. Gallen on the 5th of may! :-( pic.twitter.com/RVsPk7Fy9Q — henry butch (@henrybutch1) May 5, 2019

The week has also got off to an icy start in Switzerland, even in low-lying areas, with forecasters issuing a frost warning.

Good morning my Twitter friends from near and far ... in 25 days should be official

Be the beginning of the summer

but that's a little joke

from the weather god

Petrus ..

the picture is from today

City of St.Gallen 20 cm snow 😕🤔😱🤣🙏💖🙏 pic.twitter.com/pHaByomNAG — Trudi Balmer (@jaThallo) May 5, 2019

The temperature in Bern on Monday morning was a decidedly chilly –2.3C, while in Mathod in the canton of Vaud, that was –2.6C.

Ufffff, das war also wirklich kein Aprilscherz mit dem Schnee ...🙈🥶 🙄 #bern pic.twitter.com/y8ymIRnKH6 — Angela (@watsons1887) April 4, 2019

The forecast maximums for Monday are 13C in Geneva, 10C in Bern and Zurich and 7C in St Gallen where conditions remain cooler. In Ticino, sun and temperatures of around 17C are expected.

The weekend’s cold temperatures come on the heels of an April that was slightly warmer than usual in many parts of Switzerland. Total sunshine hours were around average, private weather service MeteoNews reported.

The forecast for this week from official Swiss meteorological service MeteoSwiss.