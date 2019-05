Late last year, Swiss public transport union VöV announced that as of Saturday, June 1st 2019, smoking at Swiss trains stations would only be allowed in designated areas on the platforms.

It was a compromise solution designed to meet the needs of both smokers and non-smoking public transport users.

Under the plans, which were approved after a test phase, the number of smoking areas to be introduced at individual stations will depend on their size.

But the June 1st rollout date for introduction of the scheme has now been pushed back, according to news site Watson.

Further information on the launch is expected on June 4th, but indications are the new system will be phased in gradually.

At some stations, the new smoking areas may not arrive until the middle of next year.

Sources said the delay could be put down to the fact that the process of redeveloping train stations was very laborious.

Smoking has long been a hot topic for Swiss trains users and, in a poll conducted by The Local last year, the fact that people can still smoke on platforms was among the most-cited issues.

