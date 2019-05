The quake, which hit at 10.48am, had its epicentre 15 kilometres south west of Montreux in canton Vaud, according to the Swiss Seismological Service.

10:48 Erdbeben mit einer Stärke von etwa 4.2 bei Novel F. Verbreitet spürbar. Kleinere Schäden möglich. https://t.co/m3VwLusM5O — Erdbebendienst (@seismoCH_D) May 28, 2019

The agency said a quake of this magnitude could be expected to be felt across a large part of Switzerland. Minor damage could also be expected near the epicentre.

Garage door rattled alarmingly about an hour ago. Turns out it was an earthquake measuring 4.0 with its epicentre very close by. No signs of damage, just jangled nerves! #earthmoved #Switzerland 🇨🇭 — Audrey Davis (@audbyname) May 28, 2019

"There was a big boom and my house shook," one person in Ursy in canton Fribourg told Swiss news site 20 Minutes.

Just experienced a 4.2 magnitude earthquake in Switzerland. Building shook, quite a surprise. — Peter Rich (@PCR1) May 28, 2019

Around 500 earthquakes have been registered in Switzerland this year to date. Most are small. Around ten to 20 quakes are felt in the country every year.

