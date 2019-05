As the Swiss National Ascension Day approaches on Thursday May 30th, many travellers are driving through the country via the 16.9 kilometre long Gotthard Road tunnel, which runs from Göschenen in the canton Uri to Airolo in Ticino to the south.

The tunnel is already frustrating those hoping for an early escape with a seven-kilometer traffic jam lasting one hour and five minutes, reports the Touring Club Switzerland.

Image: Twitter page of Gotthard Tunnel traffic

Depending on your travel plans through Switzerland, you may save time using the alternative San Bernadino Tunnel instead of the Gotthard Tunnel.

Travellers can check the Touring Club Switzerland Twitter page for Gotthard Tunnel traffic updates to avoid lengthy waits during peak holiday travel.