Wawrinka sealed a stunning 7-6 (8/6), 5-7, 6-4, 3-6, 8-6 victory with a magnificent winner from yards behind the baseline after five hours and nine minutes on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

He has a 23-3 losing head-to-head record against close friend and fellow Swiss Federer.

"It's incredible, lots of emotions. Thanks to all the fans for staying and (the) support," said the 34-year-old Wawrinka after the third longest match in the last 20 years at the French Open.

"It's for these kind of emotions that I live for after coming back from injury."

It is the first time Wawrinka has reached a Grand Slam quarter-final since losing to Rafael Nadal in the 2017 Roland Garros final, and completes an amazing turnaround from 12 months ago.

Last year, the three-time Grand Slam champion, following injury struggles, lost in the first round to Guillermo Garcia-Lopez and dropped out of the world's top 250.