Among the worst hit areas were parts of western Switzerland's Jura region, the central Alps and canton Graubünden in eastern Switzerland, according to private weather channel MeteoNews.

While conditions have now become calmer, conditions on Tuesday night caused traffic disruptions.

#A2 - Luzern - Gotthard - zwischen Verzw. Altdorf und Amsteg in beiden ->en gesperrt für Durchgangsverkehr, Hochwasser — TCS Verkehr Gotthard (@TCSGotthard) June 11, 2019

The key A2 road was closed in both directions on Monday night because of high water levels on the Reuss river. The road was reopened at 5am on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, train services north of the Gotthard Tunnel between Göschenen and Erstfeld are currently not running after a mudslide forced a line closure. Replacement buses are running.

Services are expected to resume at around midday, Tuesday, according to Swiss rail operator SBB

Showers and overcast conditions are forecast for much of Switzerland on Tuesday although it should drier and sunnier in the country’s east.

Things will brighten up on Wednesday while Thursday is set to bring the best of the week’s weather.