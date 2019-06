Both Basel and Bern could see highs of 37C today, while the forecast maximum for Geneva and Zurich is 36C.

A level 4 alert (severe danger) for hot weather remains in place for the Basel region, for central Valais and for the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino.

Read also: Working in a heatwave - the Swiss laws employees should know about

“Today will be just as hot as yesterday,” said a spokesperson for private weather service MeteoNews of the conditions on Thursday.