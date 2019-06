Sion reached 36.6 degrees, surpassing its previous June record of 36.2 degrees in 2014, according to MeteoNews , while Bern reached 34.3 degrees, 0.1 degree hotter than the day before, which was also a record.

Fribourg, Interlaken and Lugano also saw their hottest ever days for the month of June on Thursday, as did the village of La Brévine in the Jura (33.2 degrees), better known for recording Switzerland’s lowest ever temperature of -41.8 degrees

The ski resort of Crans-Montana matched its all-time hottest temperature of 31 degrees, as did the Great St Bernard pass (21.6 degrees).

Source: MeteoSuisse

The country has been in the grip of a heatwave since the beginning of the week, and on the night of Wednesday to Thursday many places experienced a third consecutive tropical night, when temperatures did not drop below 20 degrees.

Residents in the town of Vevey were subjected to the hottest overnight temperatures in the country, hitting no less than 25.3 degrees for the second night in a row.

According to MeteoNews, temperature will dip very slightly on the northern side of the Alps on Friday before rising again on the weekend, with highs of 35 degrees expected on the lowlands on Sunday.