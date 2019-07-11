Federer pockets 100th win at Wimbledon

<div>Eight-time champion Federer recovered from losing the opening set to defeat Japan's Kei Nishikori 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 to book his place in the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the 45th time.</div><div>The 37-year-old is also the oldest man to make the last-four of a major since Jimmy Connors at the 1991 US Open.</div><div>Federer will now face Nadal at Wimbledon for the first time since their epic 2008 final.</div><div>"We have a lot of information on Rafa and so does he about us. I know people always hype it up in a big way," said Federer.</div><div>"They did that again in Paris this year (when Nadal won their semifinal in straight sets). I'd love to play against him here at Wimbledon. </div><div>"But I go about it like every other match."</div><div>Federer and Nadal have met 39 times in their careers but just three times at Wimbledon.</div><div>The Swiss star won their first two encounters in the 2006 and 2007 finals before Nadal famously triumphed in 2008 in a five-set epic which is widely regarded as the greatest Slam final ever played.</div><div>Federer said he was unaware that he had become the first player ever to win 100 matches at the same Slam.</div><div>"A fan told me congratulations on your hundredth win and I thought, oh yes, you're right!"</div>