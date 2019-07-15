How to get your hands on a real Swiss train

<p>The site (<a href="https://sbbresale.ch/aktuelles-angebot/" target="_blank">in German here</a>) run by Switzerland’s national train operator SBB is targeted at companies and local authorities and lists second-hand products ranging from defibrillators to three phase transformers.</p><p>But it is the big-ticket items that are sure to get train buffs drooling.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563205829_sbb rescue.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><i>This fire and rescue train has a price tag of one million francs. Photo: SBB</i></p><p>These items range from railway switches to locomotives and even a heavy-duty fire and rescue train.</p><p>However, anyone hoping for a bargain purchase might want to look elsewhere.</p><p>The starting price for the cheapest switch on offer is 18,000 Swiss francs (€16,200) while a Tm 232 locomotive from the early 2000s with a maximum payload of six tonnes will set you back a minimum 200,000 francs.</p><p>At the top end of the scale, the diesel-powered fire and rescue train – which comes complete with a rescue carriage with space for 50 people – has a hefty price tag of one million francs.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563206224_switch (1).jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><i>This switch is the perfect present for the train lover who has everything. Photo: SBB</i></p><p>The overall selection on the resale site remains limited, but there are plans to expand the range quickly, according to <a href="https://www.blick.ch/news/wirtschaft/die-sbb-und-ihr-second-hand-shop-kaufen-sie-sich-eine-lok-id15419025.html" target="_blank">Swiss tabloid Blick</a>.</p><p>“We want to be greener in how we do business and give rolling stock and infrastructure a second life where possible,” an SBB spokesperson told the paper.</p><p>There is a financial side too.</p><p>“When we sell products, that relieves the strain on the SBB budget,” the spokesperson added.</p><p><strong>Read also: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190712/readers-reveal-how-switzerland-could-improve-its-public-transport-system">Readers reveal - How Switzerland could improve its public transport system</a></strong></p>