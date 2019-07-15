Switzerland's news in English

Swiss man arrested as Italian police seize 'combat ready' missile during anti-terror raids

15 July 2019
The 3.5-metre long weapon is reportedly worth €500,000. Photo: AFP/Italian National Police
15 July 2019
A Swiss man has been arrested during raids on far-right extremist groups in northern Italy which saw police seize an air-to-air missile and other sophisticated weapons.

The man from the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino was arrested in a hotel near Italy’s Forli airport, according to Swiss media.

Two others were arrested while police also seized neo-Nazi propaganda in raids in several cities. 

Italian media say the raids were part of an investigation into Italian far-right help for Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine. 

Photo: Turin Police

The Turin special police force, called Digos, led the operations, assisted by police in Milan, Varese, Forli and Novara. 

Italian media named those arrested as Fabio Del Bergiolo, 50, an Italian ex-customs officer and far-right Forza Nuova party activist; Alessandro Monti, 42, a Swiss national; and Fabio Bernardi, 51, also Italian.

Swiss media reported that Alessandro Monti comes from Bissone in the district of Lugano.

 
