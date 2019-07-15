Swiss man arrested as Italian police seize 'combat ready' missile during anti-terror raids

<p>The man from the Italian-speaking canton of Ticino was arrested in a hotel near Italy’s Forli airport, according to Swiss media.</p><p>Two others were arrested while police also seized neo-Nazi propaganda in raids in several cities. </p><p>Italian media say the raids were part of an investigation into Italian far-right help for Russian-backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1563207859_italy polic.jpg" style="width: 624px; height: 351px;" /></p><p><i>Photo: Turin Police</i></p><p>The Turin special police force, called Digos, led the operations, assisted by police in Milan, Varese, Forli and Novara. </p><p>Italian media named those arrested as Fabio Del Bergiolo, 50, an Italian ex-customs officer and far-right Forza Nuova party activist; Alessandro Monti, 42, a Swiss national; and Fabio Bernardi, 51, also Italian.</p><p>Swiss media reported that Alessandro Monti comes from Bissone in the district of Lugano.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="it"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Digos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Digos</a> Torino ha concluso un’operazione nei confronti di 3 persone responsabili di detenzione di armi da guerra e da sparo.Dalle indagini si è scoperta anche una trattativa per la compravendita di un missile aria – aria sequestrato in provincia di Pavia <a href="https://t.co/IvKFpgQ4Ox">https://t.co/IvKFpgQ4Ox</a></p>— Polizia di Stato (@poliziadistato) <a href="https://twitter.com/poliziadistato/status/1150720002783424512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 15, 2019</a></blockquote></div>