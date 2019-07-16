One in eight workers in Switzerland are 'low-income earners'

<p>While that percentage is slightly down from the 12.8 percent figure clocked up in 2008, there were still 473,000 people working in so-called low-paid jobs in the expensive Alpine nation in 2016.</p><p><strong>Read also: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190627/three-swiss-cities-named-europes-most-pricy-for-foreign-workers">Three Swiss cities named Europe's priciest for foreign workers</a></strong></p><p><a href="https://www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/de/home/aktuell/neue-veroeffentlichungen.gnpdetail.2019-0501.html" target="_blank">The FSO</a> classifies all jobs where people work full time and earn less than two thirds of the median Swiss salary as ‘low income’. In 2016, the cut-off was 4,335 francs.</p><p>The sectors with the <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190326/the-best-and-worst-paid-jobs-in-switzerland-in-2019">highest percentage of low-paying jobs</a> were retail and hospitality (including gastronomy and accommodation).</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190625/revealed-the-true-size-of-switzerlands-gender-pay-gap-swiss-salaries-womens-rights">Women (17 percent) were more than twice as likely as men</a> (7.2 percent) to have low-income salaries.</p><p><strong>Foreigners make up majority of low-income earners</strong></p><p>Foreigners also made a huge proportion of this group, occupying 53.8 percent of all low-paid jobs in the country in 2016 although they made up just 32.9 percent of the total workforce.</p><p>A total of 19.1 percent of foreign workers in Switzerland were low-income earners, compared to 8.9 percent of people with a Swiss passport.</p><p>However, another recent set of Swiss government figures suggested there was little difference between the wages of foreign workers in Switzerland and the resident population.</p><p>That study into the impact of the Swiss–EU freedom of movement treaty on Switzerland also revealed that <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190701/this-is-how-much-foreign-workers-earn-in-switzerland-seco">some groups of foreign workers actually earn more than Swiss citizens</a> and the country’s permanent residents.</p><p><strong>Read also: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190711/confirmed-swiss-companies-can-still-hire-brits-after-no-deal-brexit">Confirmed - Swiss companies can still hire Brits after no-deal Brexit</a></strong></p>