Switzerland's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

South Korean climber dies on Switzerland’s Matterhorn

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
17 July 2019
11:17 CEST+02:00
mountaineeringhikingclimbingrega

Share this article

South Korean climber dies on Switzerland’s Matterhorn
The MatFile photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
17 July 2019
11:17 CEST+02:00
A climber from South Korea died on Monday after hitting bad weather on the iconic Matterhorn mountain.

The climber was one of three from South Korea who arrived at the Hörnlihütte above Zermatt on Sunday, Valais cantonal police said in a statement.

The group were planning to tackle the 4,478-metre summit on Monday but made a reconnaissance trip along the exposed Hörnligrat ridge route on Sunday afternoon.

However, they struck bad weather during the sortie and were forced to spend the night on the mountain at an altitude of 3,900 metres.

At around 2pm on Monday afternoon, the group decided to move to a new location but one of the climbers fell while abseiling.

His body was later recovered by rescue services.

The two other climbers were uninjured.

An official investigation into the accident is now being carried. Formal identification of the body has not been carried out.

The Matterhorn ascent requires sure-footedness and excellent fitness. Over 500 people are estimated to have died while ascending or descending the mountain. Use of a guide is very highly recommended.

 

 

 
mountaineeringhikingclimbingrega

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. EU's likely next boss 'ready' to back another Brexit delay if needed
  2. New maps reveal where in Switzerland rent prices are highest
  3. Swiss village plans to sell 'houses for one franc'
  4. One in eight workers in Switzerland are 'low-income earners'
  5. Swiss man arrested as Italian police seize 'combat ready' missile during anti-terror raids

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

18/07
Reduction in salary during sickness whilst...
18/07
A friendly reminder about cycling on the Autobahn.
18/07
Racism in Switzerland
18/07
Ever Declining numbers of Asylum seekers
18/07
Financial protection before divorce.
18/07
Swiss car insurance
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/07
New Group for Expats and Swiss Foodies! - Fusion Cuisine
07/07
Nikon Z7
07/07
Large, stunning 5.5 piece apartment for rent in St Legier
01/07
Early-career German Transcribers Urgently Required [TCDEV5]
04/06
OFFICE TO RENT in Geneva downtown
25/05
Advanced American English Copywrite, Correction, & Speech
View all notices
Post a new notice