South Korean climber dies on Switzerland’s Matterhorn

<p>The climber was one of three from South Korea who arrived at the Hörnlihütte above Zermatt on Sunday, Valais cantonal police said in <a href="https://www.polizeiwallis.ch/medienmitteilungen/zermatt-unfall-am-matterhorn-fordert-ein-todesopfer/">a statement</a>.</p><p>The group were planning to tackle the 4,478-metre summit on Monday but made a reconnaissance trip along the exposed Hörnligrat ridge route on Sunday afternoon.</p><p>However, they struck bad weather during the sortie and were forced to spend the night on the mountain at an altitude of 3,900 metres.</p><p>At around 2pm on Monday afternoon, the group decided to move to a new location but one of the climbers fell while abseiling.</p><p>His body was later recovered by rescue services.</p><p>The two other climbers were uninjured.</p><p>An official investigation into the accident is now being carried. Formal identification of the body has not been carried out.</p><p>The Matterhorn ascent requires sure-footedness and excellent fitness. Over 500 people are estimated to have died while ascending or descending the mountain. Use of a guide is very highly recommended.</p>