Swiss village plans to sell 'houses for one franc'

<p>The aim of the plan (<a href="https://www.gambarogno.ch/MM-2812019-richiesta-condivisione-progetto-recupero-e-valorizzazione-Monti-di-Sciaga-e-alienazione-nove-rustici-86c06600?i=1" target="_blank">here in Italian</a>) is to breathe life back into the far-flung but picturesque hamlet of Monti Scìaga, right near the Italian border.</p><div><iframe frameborder="0" height="427" src="https://map.geo.admin.ch/embed.html?topic=swisstopo&lang=en&bgLayer=ch.swisstopo.pixelkarte-farbe&E=2707898.00&N=1105417.50&zoom=6" style="border:0" width="640"></iframe></div><div><div><i>The Italian border is a virtual stone's throw from Monti Scìaga.</i></div><div>The local council wants to build a hut for hikers and cyclists while nine further properties could be up for grabs for one franc each if local building authorities sign off on the project this autumn.</div></div><p><strong>The catch</strong></p><p>But there is a catch. The stone houses – or rustici as they are known locally – are little more than ruins, and anyone buying them would have to fully renovate them in line with local laws.</p><p>On the plus side, Monti Scìaga is hooked up to the water mains and offers views over the Val Veddasca and even down to Lake Maggiore.</p><p>The possible plan to sell off properties for next to nothing in Monti Scìaga are reminiscent of <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/20190121/one-euro-homes-offer-causes-property-stampede-in-sicily">similar projects in Italy and Spain in recent years</a>.</p>