The insect with its distinctive black and white stripes was first spotted in southern Switzerland a decade ago and now appears to have survived the winter in Zurich for the first time.

City authorities are now fighting back by laying water traps. They are also calling on locals to help wipe out the mosquito which has the annoying habit of biting during the day.

Anyone who finds one of the insects is being asked to take a photo before killing it. Alternatively, you can trap the mosquito with a glass and a piece of paper and freeze it. The dead insect can then be placed on cotton wool in a match box.

Pictures or insects can then be sent to the city’s health and environment department (UGZ).

Meanwhile, authorities say it is critical to get rid off outside bodies of water where the mosquitos can lay their eggs.

“We even found mosquito larvae in the shovel of a toy bulldozer,” a spokesperson for the Zurich’s pest control department told Swiss daily Tages Anzeiger.

'No need to worry'

While Asian tiger mosquitoes can transmit diseases such as dengue fever, zika and chikungunya, Zurich authorities said in a statement on Monday that there was currently no risk to residents.

