What's on: Five things to do in Switzerland this weekend

Fête des Vignerons

It’s the event of the summer, when the town of Vevey on Lake Geneva celebrates winegrowing with an enormous festival held only once every 20 years or so. With a daily spectacle, parades, music and lots of wine drinking, the festival takes over the whole town until 11 August. Some 40,000 people turned out on Thursday to see the opening parade, while six gold medal winning winegrowers were ‘crowned’ in the traditional ceremony during the first day’s show – among them Corinne Buttet, the first ever woman to receive the award. Check out our guide to the festival here