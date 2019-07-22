UK's Costa Coffee to launch in Switzerland in 2020

Costa Coffee is the UK’s largest coffee shop chain with over 2,000 outlets in the UK and around 1,200 locations around the rest of the world.

In January, the coffee giant was snapped up by Coca-Cola HBC for just over $5 billion.

Now its new owner wants to muscle in on the lucrative coffee market with plans to open Costa Coffee outlets in at least ten countries next year, including Switzerland.

Costa Coffee’s arrival in Switzerland could provide stiff competition for US giant Starbucks which has been present in the Swiss market since 2001 and now has around 60 stories across the country.

Coca-Cola HBC bottles the famous soft drink for 28 markets. Its headquarters are based in the tax-friendly Swiss canton of Zug.

In 2018, Swiss food giant Nestlé closed a $7.5 billion deal to market Starbucks products globally.

