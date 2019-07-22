Switzerland's news in English

UK's Costa Coffee to launch in Switzerland in 2020

22 July 2019
15:20 CEST+02:00
UK's Costa Coffee to launch in Switzerland in 2020
Costa Coffee was founded in 1971 in London. Photo: AFP
22 July 2019
15:20 CEST+02:00
UK high street chain Costa Coffee is set to arrive in Switzerland in 2020, according to the company’s owners.

Costa Coffee is the UK’s largest coffee shop chain with over 2,000 outlets in the UK and around 1,200 locations around the rest of the world.

In January, the coffee giant was snapped up by Coca-Cola HBC for just over $5 billion.

Read also: Where is the cheapest coffee in Switzerland?

Now its new owner wants to muscle in on the lucrative coffee market with plans to open Costa Coffee outlets in at least ten countries next year, including Switzerland.

Costa Coffee’s arrival in Switzerland could provide stiff competition for US giant Starbucks which has been present in the Swiss market since 2001 and now has around 60 stories across the country.

Coca-Cola HBC bottles the famous soft drink for 28 markets. Its headquarters are based in the tax-friendly Swiss canton of Zug.

In 2018, Swiss food giant Nestlé closed a $7.5 billion deal to market Starbucks products globally.

Read also: Coffee 'not essential' for human survival, says Switzerland

 
