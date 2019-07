When you move abroad, it’s not just a question of learning a new language. Every country has a host of unspoken rules that can take years to master — and being aware of them will make your first few months in a job much easier.

To get some insider tips on Swiss business etiquette, we spoke to Swiss business image consultant Monika Seeger, who specializes in the IT, telecommunications, healthcare, construction and electrical engineering sectors.

Since 2009, Seeger’s company Image Now has been offering advice to companies on anything from the right facial expressions to how to wield a knife and fork at a business lunch.

So here they are, the top ten hints for business success in Switzerland.

1. Dress for success

“In Switzerland, you're more likely to be successful in business if you're a good dresser,” says Seeger. “I always tell people that if they want a promotion, they should look at how the most successful people dress in a company.”

Today, the dress code has become more relaxed in most industries. People now wear business casual more often in everyday business life. Ties are hardly worn at all, unless there is a special occasion.

File photo: Depositphotos

For banks and the financial insurance industry, formal business dress code is still commonplace. Men wear suits and women wear either suits (jacket and skirt) or trouser suits.

The best place is to look is the company website. There you can see what management wears.

2. The three-second rule