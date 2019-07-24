Italian word of the day: 'Prego'

<p>A reader of <a href="https://www.thelocal.it/">The Local Italy</a> recently wrote to ask about the use of a word you'll hear at least a dozen times a day in the Italian-speaking part of Switzerland: <strong>prego</strong>.</p><p>It's a great reminder that it's always important to get the basics right – and this word is one you need to master from the get-go. It's every bit as fundamental as <strong>per favore</strong> ('please') and <strong>grazie</strong> ('thank you'), and arguably more versatile.</p><div><div><i>Click here to hear prego pronounced:</i></div><iframe allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="20" mozallowfullscreen="" src="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:It-prego.ogg?embedplayer=yes" webkitallowfullscreen="" width="175"></iframe></div><div>The most common translation is 'you're welcome': <strong>prego</strong> is what you say when someone else thanks you.</div><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><i>– Grazie mille!– Prego.</i>– Thanks very much!– You're welcome.</p><p>Similarly, it can means 'that's quite alright' – whether someone's thanking you for something that's no big deal or asking your forgiveness.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><i>– Mi scuso per il ritardo.– Prego.</i>– Sorry I'm late.– It's fine.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/b81de4b5c0d32ad7e916c952fc9c4afb/tenor.gif?itemid=12121956" style="width: 338px; height: 200px;" /></p><p>But <strong>prego</strong> can also take on the sense of 'please' – when you're encouraging someone to make themselves at home, for instance, or inviting them to follow you. Think of this version as 'you're welcome to [do something]'.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><i>Ne prenda ancora, prego!</i>Please, have some more!</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><i>Prego, si accomodi.</i>Please, take a seat.</p><p>You can also use <strong>prego</strong> this same way to assent when someone asks you for permission – like 'yes, please do'. </p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><i>– Posso prenderlo?– Prego!</i>– Can I take it?– Please do!</p><p>It all makes sense when you consider where <strong>prego</strong> comes from: the verb <strong>pregare</strong>, which means 'to pray' or 'to beseech'. Remember how in English you sometimes hear "pray tell"? It's effectively "please tell" – just the same as Italian, but we use it a lot less nowadays.</p><p><strong>Prego</strong> is the first person singular ('I pray'), but you might encounter it in other conjugations in formal Italian, when someone's making a <i>really</i> polite request. </p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><i>La pregherei di non fumare.</i>I would beseech you to please refrain from smoking.</p><p>When you use a pronoun, it turns <strong>prego</strong> into more of a supplication: 'I beg you'.</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><i>Ti prego, non farlo!</i>Don’t do it, I beg you!</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/1643452da53834fa8238d8dca72bada0/tenor.gif?itemid=13011316" style="width: 480px; height: 270px;" /></p><p>But to go back to plain old <strong>prego</strong>, there's one final use that comes in very handy.</p><p>You can also use it to ask someone politely to repeat themselves when you haven't understood: like saying 'pardon?'</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><i>Come ha detto, prego?</i>What did she say, pardon?</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media1.tenor.com/images/4864ee0c8c880aadc81b4258676ca9d0/tenor.gif?itemid=8453366" style="width: 498px; height: 249px;" /></p><p><strong>Do you have an Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:george.mills@thelocal.com?subject=Suggestion%20for%20Italian%20Word%20of%20The%20Day">George Mills</a> with your suggestion.</strong></p>