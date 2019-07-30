Switzerland's news in English

Why shopping in Germany could be about to get less attractive for the Swiss

The Swiss-German border at Koblenz. Photo: AFP
Shopping overseas is something of a national hobby in high-priced Switzerland but new plans could doing so in Germany less attractive – at least for the time-being. Here's why.

Currently, shopping in Germany has two major benefits for Swiss residents who live near the German border. Firstly, the price tag of many items is cheaper, and secondly, Swiss shoppers can claim back German value-added tax (generally 19 percent) on products they buy across the border.

At present, there is no minimum amount shoppers have to spend before they claim back this 19 percent from German authorities.

But while Swiss shoppers and German businesses profit from the current arrangements, German customs posts are often overloaded with queues of people filing paperwork for VAT returns. This also creates traffic jams at the borders, especially on the weekends.

On Wednesday, however, the German cabinet is set to look at plans to reduce the strain on German customs.

If the plan backed by German Finance Olaf Scholz gets the go-ahead, shoppers from Switzerland will only be able to claim VAT if they spend at least €50, southern German regional daily Südkurier reported.

Swiss daily NZZ confirmed the report citing German government sources.

The proposal would be accepted by local businesses, the head of regional chamber of commerce IHK Hochrhein-Bodensee, Claudius Marx, told Südkurier.

He said people were happy that the lower limit had been set at €50 and not at €175 as previously suggested.

A limit of €175 on VAT returns would make shopping in Germany less financially attractive and could hurt German businesses. The IHK Hochrhein-Bodensee had also argued it could lead to job losses in the region.

But for concerned Swiss shoppers, there is a silver lining. The €50-limit will only be in place until customs processes for VAT returns have been fully digitalized.

 

