Swiss president hails national value of... 'punctuality'

2 August 2019
10:59 CEST+02:00
Photo: Screengrab Twitter.
Swiss President Ueli Maurer expressed gratitude to those nationals living abroad and hailed the country's shared values such as "punctuality". But what are the values that unite the Swiss?

On Swiss National Day, president Ueli Maurer, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, issued the traditional address to Swiss people living abroad.

This year he wanted to stress the importance of Swiss values and also paid tribute to the importance of Swiss citizens living abroad for the reputation and image of the country.

In a video message Maurer said: "Today on August 1st there are many things that connect us -  the shared history of our country for almost 700 years.

"We are also connected by shared values: punctuality, reliability, modesty and diligence.

"These are all values that one associates with Switzerland. I assume that you are all living out these positive Swiss values.

"These values form people's image of Switzerland."

The president also paid tribute to the Swiss citizens who had upped sticks to live abroad.

"It's very important for Switzerland that we have such representatives of our country abroad. It makes us strong and for that we are extraordinarily grateful," he said. 

Maurer's speech begs the question - is "punctuality" really a Swiss value? We'd like those of you living in Switzerland or who know Swiss people well to have you say on the country's real national values.

 
