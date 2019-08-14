Switzerland's news in English

At last: Zurich’s main train station goes 'smoke free'

14 August 2019
09:58 CEST+02:00
Bye bye butts. File photo: Depositphotos
14 August 2019
09:58 CEST+02:00
There was good news for non-smokers on Tuesday as Zurich's 'Hauptbahnhof' train station went all but completely smoke-free.

From now on, smoking and vaping will only be allowed in small, clearly-marked areas on certain station platforms.

“People who don’t want anything to do with smoking can keep away [from those areas],” a spokesperson for the public transport union VöV told Swiss national broadcaster SRF.

The changes at Zurich main station are part of a nationwide roll-out of designated smoking areas at Switzerland’s train stations. The process is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

READ ALSO: From feet on seats to public flossing - the pitfalls of Swiss train etiquette

Transport authorities are not expecting too much resistance to the new prohibition in Zurich’s Hauptbahnhof. They note smokers are used to bans given that smoking is already not permitted on the station’s underground platforms.

Smoking at Swiss train’s stations has been regularly cited as a pet hate of readers of The Local.

A recent survey carried out by this paper also revealed that people were frustrated by overcrowded services, broken air conditioning and the high price of public transport in Switzerland.

READ ALSO: Switzerland's SBB under fire after late trains skip stations to make up time

