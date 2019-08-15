SBB finds problems with Swiss train doors after deadly accident

<p>Issues were found with the anti-trap mechanism on five doors of EW IV carriages during inspections carried out in the wake of the August 4th accident in Baden which lead to the death of a 54-year-old train conductor.</p><p>The SBB has now said it plans to carry out a full inspection of all doors on its 493 EW IW carriages in the coming weeks, on top of the standard door inspections carried out every seven to ten days.</p><p>It will also set up a task force to look at the problem.</p><p>Last Friday, SBB CEO Andrea Meyer said there was no indication at the present stage that there was any danger to rail passengers.</p><p><strong>No reason to take carriages out of circulation</strong></p><p>And during a press conference on Wednesday, the rail operator said there currently no grounds to take the affected carriages out of circulation – a move that the rail workers' union had called for after the fatal accident on August 4th.</p><p>But the SBB did note that the pneumatic anti-trap mechanism on EW IV doors – a technology that dates back to the 1970s and 1980s – was less sensitive than expected in a certain operational mode.</p><p>In theory, the doors should automatically open again when someone is trapped. The train driver should then see a warning light, indicating this has taken place.</p><p>However, an SBB spokesperson was keen to stress no link had yet been established between this problem and the accident in early August.</p><p>The SBB also revealed yesterday that there had been 86 reported incidents of passengers being caught in defective train doors since 2014.</p><p>In some cases, people had been able to escape unharmed but there had also been reports of grazes and broken fingers and toes, an SBB spokesperson told <a href="https://www.blick.ch/news/schweiz/schuerfungen-prellungen-knochenbrueche-nach-bahn-drama-von-baden-ag-kommt-raus-so-gefaehrlich-sind-sbb-tueren-fuer-alle-id15465938.html" target="_blank">Swiss tabloid Blick</a>.</p><p>The SBB also said there had been a small number of other incidents where its workers had been trapped by train doors. A preliminary analysis showed a handful of such cases a year.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190712/readers-reveal-how-switzerland-could-improve-its-public-transport-system">Readers reveal - How Switzerland could improve its public transport system</a></strong></p>