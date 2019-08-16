What's on: Five thing to do in Switzerland this weekend

<p>Here are five events taking place throughout Switzerland this weekend:</p><p><strong>1. Butterfly Exhibit, Zurich</strong></p><div><amp-youtube data-videoid='FD2m47JeAi8' layout='responsive' width='480' height='270'></amp-youtube><p><span style="font-size:8px;">Video:: <a href="https://www.bacher-gartencenter.ch/Gartencenter/schmetterlingsausstellung.php ">Bachergarten Centre</a></span></p><p>Visit the <i>Schmetterlingshaus</i> (Butterfly House) this weekend and if you are lucky you might even see a butterfly emerge from its cocoon. Amongst tropical gardens are countless colourful butterflies. The display is on now until Saturday, August 24th.</p><p>The free event is great for photographers, nature lovers and children. Find out more information <a href="https://www.bacher-gartencenter.ch/Gartencenter/schmetterlingsausstellung.php ">here.</a> You may also want to see more animals at <a href="https://wildnispark.ch/" target="_blank">Wildnispark Zürich</a> (Wild Park Langenberg) which is nearby.</p><div><p><strong>2. ‘Prison’ Exhibition, Geneva</strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1565949386_Prison.jpg" style="width: 600px; height: 450px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size:8px;">Photo :<a href="https://www.geneve.com/en/see-do/events/"> Geneva Alive Tourism</a></span></p><p>'Prison' is an exhibition that reflects on prison systems. Imprisonment was considered a good solution to dealing with criminals when first introduced in the 17th century but quickly came under fire. It's still heavily debated today. </p><p>Exhibition visitors are invited to explore the historical, philosophical and sociological aspects of incarceration in the West and learn about other forms of punishment. The event is on now in Geneva until Sunday, August 18th.</p><p>This exhibition is the result of a joint effort of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum.</p><p>The event will also take place in the Musée des Confluences in Lyon and the Deutsches Hygiene-Museum in Dresden, Germany. More information <a href="https://www.geneve.com/en/see-do/events/">here</a>.</p></div></div><p><strong>3. ‘Hockeyades’ Ice Hockey event, Vaud</strong></p><p>The Hockeyades are perfect for ice hockey lovers. This mid-summer activity takes place on Saturday, August 17th and is perfect for those missing winter sports. The event is suitable for both amateurs and professional hockey places.</p><p>It takes place a few days before the start of the national championships, where the best Swiss and European teams fine-tune their preparation in Joux Valley. </p><p>More information <a href="https://www.myvalleedejoux.ch/en/P14673/hockeyades">here.</a></p><p><strong>4. Locarno Film Festival, Ticino</strong></p><p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YoG0C8p2i8Y" width="560"></iframe></p><p>Video credit:<a href="https://www.locarnofestival.ch/pardo/festival-del-film-locarno/home.html"> Locarnofestival.ch</a></p><p>Locarno Film Festival is the most significant cinematographic event in Switzerland. The festival screens national and international films and takes place in the evening in the magnificent Piazza Grande, under the stars.</p><p>Attending the festival offers visitors an opportunity to explore the entire Ascona-Locarno region and breathtaking views of the mountains and lakes.</p><p>For further information, the program and tickets, visit the festival website <a href="https://www.locarnofestival.ch/pardo/festival-del-film-locarno/home.html">here.</a></p><p><strong>5. Morcote Summer Music Festival, Lugano</strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1565949894_20170724195218_milozanecchia_00049_crop01.jpg" style="width: 600px; height: 450px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size:8px;">Photo credit: <a href="https://www.luganoregion.com/en/events/events-calendar/detail/id/52903/morcote-summer-festival">Luganoregion website</a></span></p><p>A charming village on the shores of Lake Ceresio will host the Morcote musical festival. With live bands and a great backdrop, the event offers visitors the opportunity to soak in the surrounding landscape. The last day to experience the festival is this Saturday, August 17th. More information<a href="https://www.luganoregion.com/en/events/events-calendar/detail/id/52903/morcote-summer-festival"> here.</a></p>