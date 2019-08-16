What's on: Five thing to do in Switzerland this weekend

Here are five events taking place throughout Switzerland this weekend:

1. Butterfly Exhibit, Zurich

Video:: Bachergarten Centre

Visit the Schmetterlingshaus (Butterfly House) this weekend and if you are lucky you might even see a butterfly emerge from its cocoon. Amongst tropical gardens are countless colourful butterflies. The display is on now until Saturday, August 24th.

The free event is great for photographers, nature lovers and children. Find out more information here. You may also want to see more animals at Wildnispark Zürich (Wild Park Langenberg) which is nearby.