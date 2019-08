The young girl was fined while travelling with her ten-year-old sister, as The Local reported last week.

Under Swiss rules, children under six travel free, but only if they are accompanied by someone aged 12 or older.

Speaking about the case, Switzerland’s public transport union CH-Direct said the ticket inspector had acted correctly, but added there was “scope for discretion”.

The union said it would now review the current rules to see if they were appropriate, according to regional daily Schaffhauser Nachrichten

