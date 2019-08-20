Switzerland's news in English

WATCH: UK athlete’s crazy jump into Rhine in Basel

20 August 2019
08:51 CEST+02:00

WATCH: UK athlete’s crazy jump into Rhine in Basel
20 August 2019
A recent video of a Brit making a daredevil leap into the waters of the Rhine River in the Swiss city of Basel has made quite a splash.

The video shows UK parkour athlete Toby Segar taking a running jump before clearing a wall, a set of stairs and a waterfront footpath before landing in the river.

The commentary from onlookers is succinct. One man can be heard saying: “What the f***?”

The jump occurred at a location where swimming is banned, let alone making jumps like Segar’s, according to local Basel daily Basler Zeitung.

Toby Segar is known for being a finalist on the Ninja Warrior UK game show.

 
