WATCH: UK athlete’s crazy jump into Rhine in Basel

<p>The video shows UK parkour athlete Toby Segar taking a running jump before clearing a wall, a set of stairs and a waterfront footpath before landing in the river.</p><amp-instagram data-shortcode='B1X01NhA16L' width='400' height='400' layout='responsive'></amp-instagram><p>The commentary from onlookers is succinct. One man can be heard saying: “What the f***?”</p><p>The jump occurred at a location where swimming is banned, let alone making jumps like Segar’s, according to local <a href="https://www.bzbasel.ch/basel/basel-stadt/gefaehrlicher-rheinsprung-an-der-basler-schifflaende-todesmutig-oder-purer-leichtsinn-135429382">Basel daily Basler Zeitung</a>.</p><p>Toby Segar is known for being a finalist on the Ninja Warrior UK game show.</p>