German word of the day: Wehtun

<p dir="ltr" id="docs-internal-guid-9095bc23-7fff-f867-8244-dcc67b231586">And if that sounds too vague, let me explain. While <i>wehtun</i> means "to hurt", it literally translates to "sore-do," as in "something or someone is making me feel sore".</p><p>You can use <i>wehtun</i> in many variations, because the words <i>weh</i> and <i>tun</i> can be separated and spread throughout a sentence.</p><p>For example, if someone is hurting you, you say "<i>Du tust mir weh</i>." ("You're hurting me.") That means the person who is hurting you is making you feel sore, whether it's used literally for physical pain or figuratively for emotional pain.</p><p>That notion can also be used when you are in pain and go to the doctor's office. There you might describe the place of pain by saying "<i>Mein Kopf/Rücken/Bauch tut mir weh</i>" ("My head/back/tummy hurts.")</p><p>The past tense of the word is <i>wehgetan</i> and – if you have kids – is probably a word you have stumbled across on the playground. It usually doesn't take long until a child (which just fell off something, probably) runs towards its parents, crying: "<i>Ich habe mir wehgetan</i>" ("I hurt myself.")</p><p>And because I was talking about other words that combine an adjective and the verb "to do" in the beginning of this article, here are some short examples: <i>abtun</i> (to dismiss), <i>wegtun</i> (To put/throw away), <i>auftun</i> (to find/to open up/to put food on a plate).</p><p><i>Wehtun</i> is a word quite common in the German language, as you can see.</p><p><strong>Examples:</strong></p><p><i>Mein Kopf tut mir weh.</i></p><p>My head hurts.</p><p><i>Hör auf damit, du tust ihm weh!</i></p><p>Stop it; you are hurting him!</p><p><i>Sie hat mir wehgetan.</i></p><p>She hurt me.</p>