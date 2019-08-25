Three people including baby die in Swiss Alps air crash

<p><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">The Piper aircraft took off at 9:00 am (0700 GMT) from an aerodrome in the </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">western canton of Vaud destined for Italy, but crashed an hour-and-a-half </span><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">later at an altitude of 2,000 metres (6,500 feet) near the Simplon pass.</span></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/crashsimplon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#crashsimplon</a> - Col du Simplon : crash d’un avion – 3 morts <a href="https://t.co/eCSH58DuDt">https://t.co/eCSH58DuDt</a></p>— Police Valais (@PoliceValais) <a href="https://twitter.com/PoliceValais/status/1165625749061144576?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 25, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">Rescuers said the pilot and two passengers including the baby died.</span></p><p><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">Police have not yet identified the victims.</span></p><p><span style="font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small;">An inquiry into the cause of the accident has been launched.</span></p>