Record summer for job openings in Switzerland

<p>In total, there were 188,749 jobs available on August 15th, according to the latest <a href="https://www.jobagent.ch/jobradar" target="_blank">quarterly Jobradar </a>put out by Swiss firm x28.</p><p>That is below the figure of 196,841 jobs available in Switzerland three months earlier but still represents a summer record.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190826/getting-fired-in-switzerland-the-employment-laws-you-need-to-know-about">Getting fired in Switzerland: the employment laws you need to know about</a></strong></p><p>Jobradar reports take into account positions listed on company and recruitment websites rather than internet job portals, meaning openings are not counted twice.</p><p>The new report shows that more than half of all job ads (107,440) are listed by recruitment agencies.</p><p>In addition, more than ten percent (19,978) are for management positions.</p><p>In terms of individual professions, the largest number of openings was for nurses (5,865 jobs), followed by electricians (3,716 positions), software developers (3,451), project managers (2,771) and sales consultants (2,764).</p><p>Switzerland’s official unemployment rate is currently 2.1 percent. This is based on the number of people registered at <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190604/an-essential-guide-to-being-unemployed-in-switzerland-jobs-benefits">the country’s unemployment offices</a>.</p><p>However, using the International Labour Organization definition which looks at the number of people ready and willing to work across the country, the current jobless rate is 4 percent.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190826/getting-fired-in-switzerland-the-employment-laws-you-need-to-know-about">Boom in job ads after rules favouring Swiss-based employees launched</a></strong></p>