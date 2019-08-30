Switzerland's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Record summer for job openings in Switzerland

The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
30 August 2019
08:55 CEST+02:00
jobsemploymentjobradar

Share this article

Record summer for job openings in Switzerland
Nurses are the most sought-after professionals in Switzerland. File photo: Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
30 August 2019
08:55 CEST+02:00
Nearly 190,000 jobs were up for grabs in Switzerland in August, the highest-ever summer figure according to a new report.

In total, there were 188,749 jobs available on August 15th, according to the latest quarterly Jobradar put out by Swiss firm x28.

That is below the figure of 196,841 jobs available in Switzerland three months earlier but still represents a summer record.

READ ALSO: Getting fired in Switzerland: the employment laws you need to know about

Jobradar reports take into account positions listed on company and recruitment websites rather than internet job portals, meaning openings are not counted twice.

The new report shows that more than half of all job ads (107,440) are listed by recruitment agencies.

In addition, more than ten percent (19,978) are for management positions.

In terms of individual professions, the largest number of openings was for nurses (5,865 jobs), followed by electricians (3,716 positions), software developers (3,451), project managers (2,771) and sales consultants (2,764).

Switzerland’s official unemployment rate is currently 2.1 percent. This is based on the number of people registered at the country’s unemployment offices.

However, using the International Labour Organization definition which looks at the number of people ready and willing to work across the country, the current jobless rate is 4 percent.

READ ALSO: Boom in job ads after rules favouring Swiss-based employees launched

 
Jobs in Switzerland
jobsemploymentjobradar
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. This is what ID you need to travel to Switzerland's neighbouring countries
  2. Swiss population hits 8.5 million mark for first time
  3. Cow attack: two hikers injured in central Switzerland
  4. Renowned British composer killed in Swiss Alps plane crash
  5. Swiss on Efta talks with London: 'The Brits were convinced going alone was better'

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

30/08
Children making noise - laws
30/08
Collecting unemployment while waiting to start...
30/08
Cracked toilet seat cover - should this be...
30/08
Converting my US driver license into a Swiss one
30/08
What would go onto YOUR list of "Swiss Sin Tax"?
30/08
Zeugnis [reference letter] - Q&A thread
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

29/08
Cat Sitting Zurich
28/08
Dog Sitter Zurich
20/08
Organize/De-Clutter your Home in Zurich, across Switzerland
14/08
Behind the Scenes theatre tour in English
14/08
The Kingdom of Chaos - Indian Dance theatre(in English)
14/08
American Citizens Abroad's Town Hall Evening Zurich
View all notices
Post a new notice