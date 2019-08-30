Record summer for job openings in Switzerland

In total, there were 188,749 jobs available on August 15th, according to the latest quarterly Jobradar put out by Swiss firm x28.

That is below the figure of 196,841 jobs available in Switzerland three months earlier but still represents a summer record.

Jobradar reports take into account positions listed on company and recruitment websites rather than internet job portals, meaning openings are not counted twice.

The new report shows that more than half of all job ads (107,440) are listed by recruitment agencies.

In addition, more than ten percent (19,978) are for management positions.

In terms of individual professions, the largest number of openings was for nurses (5,865 jobs), followed by electricians (3,716 positions), software developers (3,451), project managers (2,771) and sales consultants (2,764).

Switzerland’s official unemployment rate is currently 2.1 percent. This is based on the number of people registered at the country’s unemployment offices.

However, using the International Labour Organization definition which looks at the number of people ready and willing to work across the country, the current jobless rate is 4 percent.

