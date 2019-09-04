Mobility wars: Lime e-scooters return to streets of Zurich

Lime is returning to Zurich with a new model which is already available on the streets of German cities including Berlin and Munich, the company said in a media release.

The company has been given permission to roll out 800 of its e-scooters in Zurich but is planning a ‘soft launch’ involving 250 scooters, a company spokesperson told Swiss daily NZZ.

With its return, Lime will be lining up against competitors including Bird, Tier and Circ in what is already a crowded market.

Not everyone will be happy about the development though. There have been plenty of complaints about people riding on pavement or parking e-scooters in the wrong locations.

Lime says it will use its app and push notifications to raise awareness of the rules among users.

Under Swiss law, e-scooters are treated like bicycles. This means, in theory, that riding on the pavement is off-limits and bicycle paths must be used when available.

It is not compulsory to wear a helmet but authorities recommend you do so.