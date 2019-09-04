Mobility wars: Lime e-scooters return to streets of Zurich

<p>Lime is returning to Zurich with a new model which is already available on the streets of German cities including Berlin and Munich, the company said in a media release.</p><p>The company has been given permission to roll out 800 of its e-scooters in Zurich but is planning a ‘soft launch’ involving 250 scooters, a company spokesperson told Swiss daily NZZ.</p><p>With its return, Lime will be lining up against competitors including Bird, Tier and Circ in what is already a crowded market.</p><div><div class="riddle_target" data-auto-scroll="false" data-auto-scroll-offset="0" data-bg="rgb(255, 255, 255)" data-fg="#1486CD" data-rid-id="207028" style="margin:0 auto;max-width:100%;width:640px;"></div></div><link href="https://www.riddle.com/files/css/embed.css" rel="stylesheet" /><div><div class="riddle_target" data-auto-scroll="false" data-auto-scroll-offset="0" data-bg="rgb(255, 255, 255)" data-fg="#1486CD" data-rid-id="207028" style="margin:0 auto;max-width:100%;width:640px;"><iframe src="https://www.riddle.com/a/207028?" style="width:100%;height:300px;border:1px solid #cfcfcf;" title="Opinion Poll - What do you think of e-scooters?"><section><h2> </h2><p>What do you think of e-scooters?</p></section><section><h2>They are a cool transport option for getting around cities.</h2></section><section><h3>They are an annoying and dangerous addition to city streets.</h3></section></iframe></div><p class="link-riddle" style="width: 640px; margin: 0px auto; padding-top: 10px;"><a href="https://www.riddle.com" rel="nofollow" target="blank">Quiz Maker</a> - powered by Riddle</p></div><p>Not everyone will be happy about the development though. There have been plenty of complaints about people riding on pavement or parking e-scooters in the wrong locations.</p><p>Lime says it will use its app and push notifications to raise awareness of the rules among users.</p><p>Under Swiss law, e-scooters are treated like bicycles. This means, in theory, that riding on the pavement is off-limits and bicycle paths must be used when available.</p><p>It is not compulsory to wear a helmet but authorities recommend you do so.</p>