Mobility wars: Lime e-scooters return to streets of Zurich

4 September 2019
08:48 CEST+02:00
E-scooters from the US-based company Lime are to return to the streets of Zurich on Wednesday after being removed in late January in the wake of accidents allegedly caused by faulty brakes.

Lime is returning to Zurich with a new model which is already available on the streets of German cities including Berlin and Munich, the company said in a media release.

The company has been given permission to roll out 800 of its e-scooters in Zurich but is planning a ‘soft launch’ involving 250 scooters, a company spokesperson told Swiss daily NZZ.

With its return, Lime will be lining up against competitors including Bird, Tier and Circ in what is already a crowded market.

Not everyone will be happy about the development though. There have been plenty of complaints about people riding on pavement or parking e-scooters in the wrong locations.

Lime says it will use its app and push notifications to raise awareness of the rules among users.

Under Swiss law, e-scooters are treated like bicycles. This means, in theory, that riding on the pavement is off-limits and bicycle paths must be used when available.

It is not compulsory to wear a helmet but authorities recommend you do so.

 
