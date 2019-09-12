Switzerland's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

'Terrorist' recruiter with dual nationality stripped of Swiss passport

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
12 September 2019
08:09 CEST+02:00

Share this article

'Terrorist' recruiter with dual nationality stripped of Swiss passport
Swiss media reported the man was linked to the Al-Nusra Front in Syria. File photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
12 September 2019
08:09 CEST+02:00
Switzerland said Wednesday it had revoked the citizenship of a dual national for the first time after he was convicted of recruiting jihadist fighters for a terrorist organisation.

The Swiss State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) said it had decided to revoke the nationality of a dual citizen who had received a lengthy prison sentence for spreading "propaganda and recruiting fighters for an Islamist terrorist organisation".

In a statement (here in German), it argued that Swiss law made it possible to revoke citizenship for a dual national "who has seriously harmed Switzerland's interests and reputation, and who has thus compromised the country's security."

READ ALSO: Young, urban, on benefits: A snapshot of Switzerland's jihadists

He can still appeal the decision to Switzerland's highest court.

The SEM did not identify the man or say which other nationality the held, nor which terrorist organisation he was convicted of recruiting for.

According to Swiss daily Blick however, the man in question was a 33-year-old Turkish-Swiss citizen who had been sentenced to two-and-a-half years behind bars over his activities in Switzerland linked to the Al-Nusra Front in Syria.

In late May, Bern said it had identified around "a dozen dual nationals suspected of participating in crimes linked to terrorist activities abroad."

It said at the time that criminal proceedings had been launched against most of them, while the others were already in detention abroad where they also faced criminal charges.

 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Swiss daily dilemmas: Can I flush my toilet at night?
  2. Climate protesters dye Zurich's Limmat River 'toxic green'
  3. Zurich tourism boss calls for shops to be open on Sunday
  4. Here's why Switzerland is temporarily closing two asylum centres
  5. Eight German words that perfectly sum up being in your 20s

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

12/09
Goethe Exam B1
12/09
Today I found a Swiss substitute for...
12/09
Train inspector asking about trip details
12/09
What's "Siedfleisch" called at the Turkish shop?
12/09
Getting hitched? Finger Lickin' Good
11/09
Esim
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

06/09
Pet care
04/09
Yard sale in Wettswil - we're emigrating, everything must go
04/09
Canadians Abroad Fall Apero 2019
04/09
Major 9/11 Truth Event to be held in Zurich on Sept. 11th
31/08
New 4.5 rooms apartment in La Tour de Peilz to rent(2160CHF)
29/08
Cat Sitting Zurich
View all notices
Post a new notice