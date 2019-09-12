'Terrorist' recruiter with dual nationality stripped of Swiss passport

<p>The Swiss State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) said it had decided to revoke the nationality of a dual citizen who had received a lengthy prison sentence for spreading "propaganda and recruiting fighters for an Islamist terrorist organisation".</p><p>In a statement (<a href="https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/de/home/aktuell/news/2019/2019-09-110.html" target="_blank">here in German</a>), it argued that Swiss law made it possible to revoke citizenship for a dual national "who has seriously harmed Switzerland's interests and reputation, and who has thus compromised the country's security."</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20190613/young-urban-on-benefits-a-snapshot-of-swiss-jihadists-terrorism-switzerland">Young, urban, on benefits: A snapshot of Switzerland's jihadists</a></strong></p><p>He can still appeal the decision to Switzerland's highest court.</p><p>The SEM did not identify the man or say which other nationality the held, nor which terrorist organisation he was convicted of recruiting for.</p><p>According to Swiss daily Blick however, the man in question was a 33-year-old Turkish-Swiss citizen who had been sentenced to two-and-a-half years behind bars over his activities in Switzerland linked to the Al-Nusra Front in Syria.</p><p>In late May, Bern said it had identified around "a dozen dual nationals suspected of participating in crimes linked to terrorist activities abroad."</p><p>It said at the time that criminal proceedings had been launched against most of them, while the others were already in detention abroad where they also faced criminal charges.</p>