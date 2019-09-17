Swiss authorities honour key role played by 'International Geneva'

<p>In a joint declaration that comes a century after the founding of the (now defunct) League of Nations in Geneva, the Swiss federation and cantonal and city authorities formally recognized the region's unique role.</p><p>"This <a href="https://www.eda.admin.ch/dam/eda/fr/documents/aktuell/news/declaration-conjointe-version-finale_FR.pdf" target="_blank">joint declaration </a>underlines our partnership [between the different levels of government] and ensures that we will henceforth speak with one voice on behalf of the host state," said Swiss Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis during a signing ceremony.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20181010/in-pictures-geneva-the-worlds-incubator-for-peace-and-policy-since-1920">In pictures - Geneva, the world's incubator for peace and policy since 1920</a></strong></p><p>"History teaches us that dialogue between states is the only way to prevent the greatest tragedies afflicting humanity," he said of Geneva's role in global politics.</p><p>Also on Monday, the Swiss senate signed off on a strategy for strengthening International Geneva including 112 million Swiss francs (around €102 million) in funding for the 2020–23 period.</p><p>International Geneva plays a key role in the life of the city and canton of Geneva. A total of 25,972 people were employed at 34 international organizations in the canton in March 2018, <a href="https://www.ge.ch/statistique/tel/publications/2018/informations_statistiques/autres_themes/is_oi_19_2018.pdf" target="_blank">according to official figures</a>.</p><p>Around 9.500 staff work at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva and some 400 international NGOs have a presence in the city.</p><p>Geneva also hosts 3,300 meeting annually with around 221,000 people coming from around the world to attend.</p><p>International Geneva contributes around 1 percent of Swiss GDP according to the Swiss government.</p>