Swiss authorities honour key role played by 'International Geneva'

In a joint declaration that comes a century after the founding of the (now defunct) League of Nations in Geneva, the Swiss federation and cantonal and city authorities formally recognized the region's unique role.

"This joint declaration underlines our partnership [between the different levels of government] and ensures that we will henceforth speak with one voice on behalf of the host state," said Swiss Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis during a signing ceremony.

"History teaches us that dialogue between states is the only way to prevent the greatest tragedies afflicting humanity," he said of Geneva's role in global politics.

Also on Monday, the Swiss senate signed off on a strategy for strengthening International Geneva including 112 million Swiss francs (around €102 million) in funding for the 2020–23 period.

International Geneva plays a key role in the life of the city and canton of Geneva. A total of 25,972 people were employed at 34 international organizations in the canton in March 2018, according to official figures.

Around 9.500 staff work at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva and some 400 international NGOs have a presence in the city.

Geneva also hosts 3,300 meeting annually with around 221,000 people coming from around the world to attend.

International Geneva contributes around 1 percent of Swiss GDP according to the Swiss government.