Everything you need to know about the cost of living in Switzerland

Accommodation

Finding an affordable place to stay can be a challenge in Switzerland. Swiss students either live in shared flats, in a rented apartment or studio or at home with their parents if it is within commutable distance, cycling to the university or taking public transport.

Rooms in halls of residence are usually limited and not all universities provide it. International students usually receive a subsidized price for housing on those campuses. There are great advantages to living on campus, such as price and living close to college facilities as well as other students, but you should apply for student accommodation as soon as possible when you receive your admission letter since places are limited. Most higher education institutions in Switzerland will have a Housing Office or an International Office that can give you more information about your housing options. They assist students searching for accommodation.

