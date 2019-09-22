Switzerland's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Thousands of Swiss protest 5G wireless over health fears

AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
22 September 2019
10:30 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Thousands of Swiss protest 5G wireless over health fears
Photos: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.ch
@thelocalswitzer
22 September 2019
10:30 CEST+02:00
Thousands of people protested in the Swiss capital Bern Saturday over the roll-out of a 5G wireless technology across the country, which they fear could damage people's health.

The protesters, many carrying placards, gathered in front of the Swiss parliament building, in a bid to stop the construction of more 5G-compatible antennae.

"The fact that so many people turned out today is a strong sign against the uncontrolled introduction of 5G," said Tamlin Schibler Ulmann, co-president of Frequencia, the group that organised the rally.

The tiny principality of Monaco became the first country in Europe to inaugurate a 5G mobile phone network in July based on technology from Chinese firm Huawei, which is seen by the US as a major security risk.

But critics in Switzerland argue that the electromagnetic radiation the new system emits poses unprecedented health and environmental risks compared to previous generations of mobile technology.

Online petitions have helped persuade several Swiss cantons -- in Geneva, Vaud, Fribourg and Neuchatel -- to postpone the construction of antennae as a precaution.

The Swiss Federation of Doctors (FMH) has also argued for a cautious approach to the new technology.

Opponents of the new technology are trying to gather the 100,000 signatures they need to force a referendum on imposing a moratorium on the technology until its risks can be properly assessed.

In February, Switzerland attributed 5G frequencies to three major operators, Swisscom, Sunrise and Salt, and the operators have been pushing the cutting-edge technology in television advertisements and on billboards.

By early July, 334 antennae stations for 5G were operational across the country, authorities have told AFP.

There are several studies on the health impacts of the new technology underway, including one by the World Health Organization, which has told AFP it had begun "conducting a risk assessment of health outcomes from radio frequency fields exposure".

A group of experts was also appointed by the Swiss government last year to probe the risks involved with introducing 5G, and their findings should be published by the end of the year.

 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. No friends and sky-high costs: The downsides of Switzerland for expats
  2. Politician calls for Austria's Voralberg to become Switzerland newest canton
  3. Singing climate activists disrupt Swiss parliament
  4. Swiss MPs vote for eco-friendly flight tax
  5. Nine German words that perfectly sum up being in your 30s

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

22/09
What to do with kids in Glarus
22/09
Sharps disposal
22/09
Serious fine for driving with an expired Driving...
22/09
Private German tutor
22/09
Homeschooling is banned in CH...[not really,...
22/09
Homework Question
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

15/09
American Citizens Abroad's Town Hall Evening Zurich
14/09
ONLINE German lessons 1to1 KDE Preparation
12/09
One bedroom apartment in Geneva
06/09
Pet care
04/09
Yard sale in Wettswil - we're emigrating, everything must go
04/09
Canadians Abroad Fall Apero 2019
View all notices
Post a new notice