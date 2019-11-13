Where in Switzerland do all the international residents live?

<p><a href="https://www.bfs.admin.ch/bfs/fr/home/statistiques/population.assetdetail.9635759.html" target="_blank">Figures</a> from the Swiss Federal Statistical Office have provided a breakdown of where foreigners live in Switzerland - and how many there are. </p><p>Among Swiss residents 15 years of age and over, 30.2 percent are not born in Switzerland - a total of 2,165,000 people out of just over seven million people in Switzerland aged 15 or over. The total population of Switzerland is 8.5 million.</p><p>A further 7.3 percent - 521,000 - are second-generation Swiss, meaning that almost 40 percent of adult Swiss have a migration background. </p><p><strong>READ: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191108/foreigners-living-in-switzerland-have-lower-quality-of-life"><span style="font-family: Helvetica;">Do foreigners living in Switzerland have a lower quality of life?</span></a><span class="Apple-converted-space" style="font-family: Helvetica;"> </span></strong></p><p>While every Swiss canton has foreign-born residents, that number is much higher in the largest Swiss cantons. </p><p>In Zurich, Switzerland’s largest canton, 439,000 residents are foreign-born - making up roughly 34.5 percent of the population. </p><p>In Vaud, 274,000 are foreign-born (41.5 percent), along with 163,000 (28.6 percent) in Argau and 143,000 (50.8 percent) in Geneva. </p><p>The following graph shows the numbers of foreign-born residents of each Swiss cantons. </p><p><iframe aria-label="Switzerland cantons choropleth map" frameborder="0" height="400" id="datawrapper-chart-frz1M" scrolling="no" src="//datawrapper.dwcdn.net/frz1M/1/" style="width: 0; min-width: 100% !important; border: none;" title="Foreigners in Switzerland (by canton)"></iframe></p><p>At the other end of the spectrum, there are approximately 1,000 foreign-born residents of Appenzell Innerrhoden (11.2 percent), along with 4,000 in Obwalden (13.5 percent) and 5,000 in Uri (15.9 percent). </p><p><strong>Percentage change</strong></p><p>When compared to 2018 figures, there was a slight increase in the foreign-born population, from 30 percent to 30.2 percent - or 2,134,000 to 2,165,000 (an increase of 31,000). </p><p>Going back to 2012, where the foreign-born percentage of the population was 27,7 percent (1,870,000), there has been an increase of 295,000 foreigners. </p><p><strong>In numbers: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/20191112/in-numbers-the-stats-you-need-to-understand-switzerlands-foreign-population">What do we know about Switzerland’s foreign residents?</a></strong></p><p><strong>Swiss-born children of immigrants</strong></p><p>The figures also showed how many Swiss were ‘second generation’, i.e. they had been born in the country but their parents were not born in Switzerland. </p><p>Second generation Swiss children of foreigners make up 7.3 percent of the population. </p><p>The largest percentage of second generation Swiss resides in Ticino (12.2 percent), Geneva (11.7 percent), Solothurn (8.8 percent) and Zurich (8.6 percent). </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1573661191_it-sw-border.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" title="A boat on the border between Italy and Switzerland. Photo: Depositphotos" /></p><p><i>A boat on the border between Italy and Switzerland. Photo: Depositphotos</i></p><p><strong>Migration background</strong></p><p>When taking into account foreign-born residents as well as second generation Swiss, a total of 37.5 percent of the adult population has a recent background of migration. </p><p>As with the first generation statistics, by and large the bigger Swiss cities had the highest numbers of foreigners or Swiss with a migrant background. </p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Arial; color: #1a1a1a; -webkit-text-stroke: #1a1a1a}p.p4 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; -webkit-text-stroke: #1a1a1a; min-height: 14.0px}p.p5 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; -webkit-text-stroke: #1a1a1a}span.s1 {font-kerning: none; background-color: #ffffff}</style></p><p>Almost two thirds of Geneva residents (62.4 percent) had a migrant background, while the figure was just short of 50 percent in Vaud, Ticino and Basel. Zurich had a total of 548,000 residents with a migrant background, making up 43 percent of the canton’s total population. </p><p>The figures used in the report were released in November 2019 from the Swiss Federal Statistical Office. </p><p> </p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}</style>