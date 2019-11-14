Switzerland's news in English

Have your say: How can you save money on raising children in Switzerland?

14 November 2019
00:04 CET+01:00
parenting children money childcare

Raising children in Switzerland is incredibly expensive - with estimates that it costs up to half a million francs to raise two kids. We’re asking readers if it's possible to cut costs when raising children in Switzerland - and how to do it.

It’s hardly likely to be news to our readers that Switzerland can be expensive. Money is a frequent topic on The Local Switzerland, with cost of living concerns highly prevalent even in a country with high wages and low unemployment. 

With direct costs of raising children estimated at between CHF1200 and CHF1800 per month, the total costs of raising two children to adult age is estimated at half a million francs. 

Childcare in Switzerland is among the most expensive anywhere in the world.

Figures from 2019 show that more than a quarter of a couple’s average earnings would go towards childcare for two children, with the 27.7 per cent rate behind only Ireland and the United Kingdom in the EU - and sixth-most expensive in the world. 

Despite a 2019 decision to expand upon the tax deductions available to parents for childcare, the costs can reach CHF150 per day in larger cities like Bern and Zurich. 

And while subsidies are offered for low income families, these are lower than those available in a number of other countries across the world. 

Therefore, we want to know how you do it. Is it possible to raise children in Switzerland? How do you make ends meet - and what more needs to be done to make it easier for parents to raise their kids in Switzerland?

 
