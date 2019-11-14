Have your say: How can you save money on raising children in Switzerland?

<p>It’s hardly likely to be news to our readers that Switzerland can be expensive. Money is a frequent topic on The Local Switzerland, with cost of living concerns highly prevalent even in a country with high wages and low unemployment. </p><p><strong>The Local Switzerland: <a href="https://www.thelocal.ch/page/view/money">Business and money</a></strong></p><p>With direct costs of raising children estimated at between CHF1200 and CHF1800 per month, the total costs of raising two children to adult age is <a href="https://www.swissinfo.ch/fre/co%C3%BBt-de-la-vie_pour-%C3%A9lever-deux-enfants-en-suisse--comptez-au-minimum-un-demi-million-de-francs/45341208">estimated</a> at half a million francs. </p><p>Childcare in Switzerland is among the most expensive anywhere in the world.</p><p><a href="https://stats.oecd.org/Index.aspx?DataSetCode=NCC">Figures from 2019</a> show that more than a quarter of a couple’s average earnings would go towards childcare for two children, with the 27.7 per cent rate behind only Ireland and the United Kingdom in the EU - and sixth-most expensive in the world. </p><p>Despite a 2019 decision to expand upon the tax deductions available to parents for childcare, the costs can reach CHF150 per day in larger cities like Bern and Zurich. </p><p>And while subsidies are offered for low income families, these are lower than those available in a number of other countries across the world. </p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #0000e9; -webkit-text-stroke: #0000e9}span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}</style></p><p>Therefore, we want to know how you do it. Is it possible to raise children in Switzerland? How do you make ends meet - and what more needs to be done to make it easier for parents to raise their kids in Switzerland?</p><div><iframe frameborder="0" height="1963" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" src="https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfNZSZ4jGDE7wZFTijCaRQVeBvWRFQi6Qov2qEJ9eMsyaKfmQ/viewform?embedded=true" width="640">Loading…</iframe></div>