The app will allow passengers to register at the start of the journey and disconnect wherever the journey ends.

Using the 'EasyRide' function on the SBB Mobile App, once the journey is completed, passengers will be billed for the cost of the journey - with the cheapest price automatically charged.

For instance, if the cost of the journey exceeds the cost of a daily ticket, the lower price of the daily ticket will automatically be billed rather than the cost of the complete journey.

Mirroring public transport cards or apps used in large cities elsewhere in the world, the SBB app will now be useable for public across the entire country - with passengers no longer having to buy a ticket for the journey.

The move was announced after a successful trial of the online app. The trial was launched in November 2018 for 15,000 users across Switzerland.

In a press statement, the SBB said that while digital payment methods were the most commonly used in association with the app, the option of anonymous payment will still be available.