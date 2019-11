This represents a bigger increase than was seen in either of the past two years, where costs went up by 2.9 percent and 2.7 percent in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The estimated increase (3.6 percent) is largely due to Switzerland’s ageing population and rises in the average nominal wage across the country.

The report was completed by Switzerland’s Economic Institute, which completes bi-annual studies into health insurance costs in Switzerland.

Despite the increases, the Institute says that the figures show policy measures to reduce the increases have worked - as the costs were originally predicted to be higher next year.

As we discussed in our report into the Swiss political parties and their policy platforms ahead of the October 2019 election, healthcare costs were a major issue for residents of Switzerland.

Three of the parties - the Christian Democrats, the Social Democrats and the Greens - all supported various measures which would prevent increases in healthcare costs, including a 'cost brake' which would peg health insurance to particular economic metrics to control the rise.